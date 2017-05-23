Glasgow suburbs to see house price surge

Homes in the suburbs of Glasgow are set to soar in value over the next five years, according to financial experts.

The latest UK Property Predictor, from Barclay’s bank, suggests East Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire will see some of the largest house price increases in the country.

Edinburgh and Stirling will also experience bigger rises than other parts of Scotland.

A jump of 23.8 per cent is expected in East Renfrewshire, followed by 22.5 per cent in East Dunbartonshire.

East Renfrewshire is the only Scottish destination to rank within the top 20 areas of highest growth across the UK, joining the likes of Westminster, Cotswold and Warwick.

Analysts say economic growth and employment opportunities in Scotland are pushing up property prices in many areas, but access to good schools and short commuting distance from the city centre have seen places such Giffnock, Newton Mearns, Milngavie and Bearsden becoming increasingly desirable.

The average cost of a house in Scotland will go up by nearly 6 per cent by 2021, rising from £168,000 to nearly £180,000.

Across the UK, a 6.1 per cent increase is foreseen, making the average home worth £290,714.