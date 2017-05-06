Embroiderer Araminta Campbell opens new studio in Leith

Hand weaver and embroiderer Araminta Campbell has expanded her tweed bags and accessories business on the back of growing demand from high-end customers.

Edinburgh-based Campbell, 28, set up her business in 2014, initially designing and producing one-off alpaca wool scarfs and shawls from her original handmade 1960s looms.

She has now expanded into a new studio and workshop space at The Biscuit Factory in Leith in order to meet demand.

The move will see the creation of two jobs, including at least one apprenticeship, over the next 12 months.

Customers for her range of made-to-order tweed bags include a member of the Royal family.

The bags are handmade in Edinburgh in a range of eight styles, all inspired by the Royal Deeside countryside in which she grew up.

A tweed design arm of the business works with clients from hoteliers to estate owners, including the Glen Tanar Estate for whom she has redesigned the family tweed.

Campbell, who graduated in embroidery in 2011, said: “Being in a position to move into bigger premises and grow the team to be able to take on extra work, particularly designing bespoke tweeds not only for private clients but also commercially, has been a great achievement.”