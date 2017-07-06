‘Edinburgh would grind to halt without migrant labour’

THE Capital would grind to a halt without migrant workers, city business leaders warned today as they called for a Brexit deal “as close as we can to the single market”.

And robotics and artificial intelligence will be one of the elements at the heart of the £1 billion-plus investment package funded from the UK and Scottish governments.

An “innovation corridor” is planned to run all the way from Heriot-Watt University at Riccarton to Queen Margaret University in Musselburgh.

Chamber chief executive Liz McAreavey said: “Most city deals have been about regeneration and infrastructure, the prime drive for Edinburgh’s City deal has been innovation.

“Heriot-Watt is developing robotics; Edinburgh University has artificial intelligence, big data, super computers and fintech; and QMU are developing a food and drink innovation park.

“Edinburgh University are also investing in incubators alongside the innovation so you will hopefully have spin-offs and start-up businesses.”

Earlier this year experts at Edinburgh University and US space agency Nasa unveiled a robot designed to carry out high-risk tasks on Mars instead of humans.

Weighing 125 kg and standing 1.8m tall, Nasa Valkyrie is one of the most advanced humanoid robots in the world. It is intended to work in environments too hazardous for astronauts.