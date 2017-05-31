Work begins on The Ropeworks development in Leith

Residential property group Teague has started work on a new development that will bring hundreds of homes to Leith.

The Ropeworks site has been undeveloped for about ten years and it is expected that the first phase will complete in the second half of 2018.

Rettie & Co has been appointed as selling agent for the site – named after the Roperie and Sailcloth Company, founded there in 1750.

Craig Gillespie, senior property broker at Rettie, said: “We are excited to be working with The Teague Group again, this time on a development that will be nothing short of transformative for this part of Leith.”

