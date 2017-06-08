Wood Group wins submarines contract with BAE Systems

Wood Group, the Aberdeen-based energy services giant, has won a new contract from BAE Systems to carry out work on the Royal Navy’s Astute class submarines based in Barrow-in-Furness.

The two-year contract is to provide insulation installation services to the submarines, and includes extension options.

Wood Group currently provides industrial services including painting, cleaning and insulation to the Royal Navy’s existing surface ship fleet and its Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers under construction in Rosyth.

Dave Stewart, CEO for Wood Group’s asset life cycle solutions business, said: “Wood Group has supported the Royal Navy for 40 years in the provision of marine painting.”

He added: “We look forward to continuing our strong collaborative relationship with BAE Systems, delivering engineered hull and pipe insulation to the Astute class – the Royal Navy’s largest and most powerful fleet of attack submarines.”

