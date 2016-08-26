Windows supplier TFD goes bust with 63 jobs lost

More than 60 jobs have been lost after an East Kilbride-based windows supplier went out of business.

Donald McNaught, a restructuring partner at Johnston Carmichael, has been appointed as provisional liquidator to TFD (Scotland), which supplied double-glazed windows to trade and the housebuilding sector.

TFD, which has ceased trading after more than 13 years with the loss of 63 jobs, fell victim to tough conditions in the construction sector, including the loss of a major deal following the insolvency of Muirfield Contracts in March 2015.

McNaught said that liquidators were working with Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE), a consortium of 22 organisations including Skills Development Scotland, to help affected employees find new jobs.

He added: “Unfortunately the business has been unable to ensure sufficient cashflow to remain viable, despite repeated efforts by the directors to improve its position and protect jobs. We are now actively seeking buyers interested in the company’s remaining stock, premises, plant and equipment.”

