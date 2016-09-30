Wind companies strengthen ties

Renewable energy businesses Burcote Wind and CS Wind UK have signed an agreement to work together across a range of projects.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Graham Brown, director of Burcote Wind, and Lesley Black, sales and marketing manager at CS Wind UK at the WindEnergy Expo 2016 in Hamburg.

The agreement will see the two companies working together across Burcote Wind’s portfolio, including the recently consented Sandy Knowe wind farm, a 24-turbine project in Dumfries and Galloway.

In 2012, Dunfermline-based Burcote Wind first committed to a MoU with Wind Towers Scotland, which was then acquired by CS Wind Corporation earlier this year. Last year Burcote Wind also announced a partnership with ERG, the Italian wind energy operator.

Brown said: "We want to ensure as much as possible of the £500 million investment behind our project pipeline is retained in Scotland, supporting jobs and skills."

Black added: "CS Wind's acquisition of Wind Towers (Scotland) in April this year is a positive step towards strengthening the UK's wind tower manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness.

"The support of developers like Burcote Wind for local suppliers provides a visible order pipeline for the factory, in turn helping to secure the future for high value skilled manufacturing jobs in renewables industry in the UK."

CS Wind UK is one of the largest single employers in the Campbeltown area, with a workforce of around 160. In July, it announced its commitment to make further investments in its plant, which will create an additional 160 jobs.

