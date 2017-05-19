Wholesaler Lomond motors ahead with Hall’s Direct swoop

Foodservice wholesaler Lomond – The Wholesale Food Co has acquired Hall’s Direct wholesale business in a move that will expand Lomond’s staff numbers from 104 to 160 and its fleet of delivery vehicles from 21 to 40.

Glasgow-based Lomond supplies cafes and sandwich bars with chilled and frozen products, while Hall’s Direct has focused on the convenience retail sector as well as restaurants, butchers and hotels offering fresh meat and poultry, ready meals and breakfast products.

The deal will cement Lomond’s position as one of the biggest players in the delivered wholesale arena with an annual turnover of some £30 million.

Managing director Sam Henderson said: “Our strategy to grow the business quickly has been realised and the whole team is looking forward to the coming months as we integrate the two businesses.”

