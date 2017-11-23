Whisky production returns to Clydeside after over a century

Spirit production has returned to the banks of the River Clyde after more than a century as a new distillery opens its doors.

The Clydeside Distillery, based between the Riverside Museum and SSE Hydro, will produce the first spirit in the area for more than 100 years.

Located in the former Queen’s Dock, The Pump House includes a visitor centre, interactive whisky experience and cafe. The distillery opens to the public today and will produce a Lowland single malt Scotch whisky.

Owned by Morrison Glasgow Distillers, the distillery’s chairman Tim Morrison is the great grandson of John Morrison, who built The Queen’s Dock in 1877.

Mr Morrison, who is also proprietor of the AD Rattray Scotch Whisky Company, said: “After more than a century copper stills are producing spirit on the banks of the Clyde and we’re incredibly proud to be able to open our doors to the public.

“Glasgow has an affinity with Scotch whisky unlike any other city in the world, with The Queen’s Dock previously witnessing the exports of whisky with ships sailing past the Pump House destined for all continents of the world.

“Of course for me and my family there is a very personal link knowing that my great grandfather built The Queen’s Dock where The Clydeside Distillery now sits.

“We’re looking forward to the future and seeing whisky produced in the heart of Glasgow once again.”

The Pump House once controlled entry into The Queen’s Dock, one of the city’s most famous shipping ports built by Morrison and Mason in 1877.

Tim Morrison’s son Andrew is commercial director of the distillery which will create about 25 jobs.

He said: “This project has been a labour of love and I’m very proud to see The Clydeside Distillery now open.

“Today marks the culmination of a long-standing vision to put Glasgow back on the Scotch whisky map.

“We are passionate about using traditional methods to produce our whisky, albeit with a bit of modern technology.

“We’re combining this with the skills of our distillers to ensure we stay true to the techniques employed for hundreds of years.

“We want to welcome everyone, from Glasgow natives and Scottish whisky lovers to international whisky enthusiasts, tourists and those who are visiting the city.”