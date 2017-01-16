Which Scottish shares made the biggest gains last week?

Find out which Scottish companies were the best performers on the stock market last week.

ELAND OIL & GAS +20.9%

Eland Oil & Gas and Johnston Press topped the risers' table last week. Picture: TSPL

The Nigeria-focused oil and gas producer told investors recently that the rewards from its efforts in the country would “more than compensate” for the challenges it has faced amid interruptions to third-party export facilities. The Aberdeen-based firm, led by chief executive George Maxwell, is accelerating plans to export crude via shipping as an alternative to pipelines, and said that proposals were “well advanced” for shipments to begin this month.

• Shares closed at 39.5p on Monday 9 January and at 47.75p on Friday 13 January

JOHNSTON PRESS + 20.9%

Last month the media group, which owns The Scotsman, last month agreed a £17 million deal to sell a raft of titles in East Anglia and the East Midlands to Iliffe Media in a move that chief executive Ashley Highfield described as a “major milestone” in its divestment strategy. The publisher has since seen activist investor Crystal Amber Fund increase its holding in the business to more than 18.6 per cent.

• Shares closed at 13.75p on Monday 9 January and at 16.63p on Friday 13 January

BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP +14.8%

The business angel investment group, based in Perth, moved into the black at the half-year stage, delivering a record profit of £475,000 for the six months to the end of September, against a loss of more than £1 million a year earlier, following efforts to reduce its operating costs. As well as keeping a close eye on costs, the firm – headed by chief executive Trevor Brown – told investors that it continues to seek sales from its investment portfolio to add to the cash available for more deals.

• Shares closed at 13.5p on Monday 9 January and at 15.5p on Friday 13 January

CALEDONIAN TRUST +13.1%

Results last month showed that the Edinburgh-based property investment holding and development company’s pre-tax profits fell to £105,000 for the year to 30 June, compared with a profit of £565,000 a year earlier, when its figures were boosted by valuation gains on investment properties. Looking at the UK’s post-Brexit prospects, chairman Douglas Lowe said: “My forecast is the economic penalty for withdrawing from the EU will be measurable but manageable.”

• Shares closed at 95.5p on Monday 9 January and at 108p on Friday 13 January

PARKMEAD +7.4%

The oil and gas producer, headquartered in Aberdeen, is looking to take advantage of the depressed market by searching out more acquisition opportunities. The group, led by executive chairman Tom Cross, recently upped its stake in two North Sea oil fields in a move that lifted its reserves by 19 per cent to 27.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. Parkmead also reported dramatically lower pre-tax losses of £6.4m for the year to the end of June, down from £30.8m a year earlier, as lower operating costs helped to offset a decline in revenues.

• Shares closed at 64.13p on Monday 9 January and at 68.88p on Friday 13 January

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook