Welfare fund deal gives lift to RSBi workforce

Royal Strathclyde Blindcraft Industries (RSBi) has boosted its workforce thanks to a contract that will see the manufacturing firm supply furniture to vulnerable individuals.

The firm said it had directly created 16 jobs on the back of the multi-million-pound deal involving the Scottish Welfare Fund, which provides a safety net for people on low incomes by helping them to set up home or continue living independently in the community. It is administered by Glasgow City Council on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The agreement between RSBi and the council involves the design, manufacture, delivery and installation of a variety of products, including flooring and furniture, for individuals receiving a community care grant.

In addition, RSBi – the manufacturing division of City Building – is responsible for installing all electrical goods such as cookers, fridge freezers and washing machines in designated households.

More than half of the group’s 260 staff have a disability, including visual and hearing impairments and learning disabilities.

Through the contract, RSBi has also facilitated a new supply chain partnership with Glasgow-based Spruce Carpets, a social enterprise that works to reduce the amount of flooring waste going to landfills.

Graham Paterson, executive director of City Building, said: “The Scottish Welfare Fund contract has made a significant difference to operations at RSBi.

“Not only have we been able to expand our workforce, we have been able to take on a new supplier, whose business ethos is very much in line with our own.”

