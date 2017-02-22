Weir on road to recovery after ‘prolonged’ downturn

The new chief executive of Glasgow-based engineering group Weir has predicted “good growth” in the year ahead amid signs of improvement in its key markets.

Jon Stanton, who took over from previous boss Keith Cochrane in October, said the firm was also benefiting from ongoing investment in new technology and long-term relationships with customers across the oil and gas and minerals sectors.

He added: “Following a challenging and prolonged downturn, the group returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2016.”

His comments came as Weir reported a 22 per cent slide in pre-tax profits to £170 million for the year to the end of December, on revenues 2 per cent lower at £1.8 billion.

Stanton said: “In recent months I have been encouraged by macro commodity trends and the signs in our mining and oil and gas markets that point to a cyclical upturn.

“Our new strategic priorities will strengthen our capabilities and enable us to fully capture opportunities presented by improving markets, although there is a range of views about the precise shape of the recovery in 2017.

“At a group level, we expect to deliver strong cash generation and good growth in constant currency revenues. Profit growth will be further supported by foreign currency translation benefits, partly offset by incremental investments in people and technology.”

The group is recommending a final dividend of 29p a share, giving a total payout for the year of 44p, unchanged from 2015.

Weir also announced today that technology sector veteran Geetha Dabir, who spent 13 years with Cisco before moving to Intel in 2014, will join its executive team next month in the new role of chief technology officer.

