Water supplier Business Stream taps into English framework

Scottish Water offshoot Business Stream has secured a place on a second English public sector water framework.

The venture, which is the largest operator in the Scottish non-domestic water market since competition was introduced in 2008, said its place on the “Laser” agreement followed on from its success in securing a place on the Crown Commercial Service framework earlier this year.

Laser, which supports the requirements of local authorities, NHS Trusts, housing associations and other public-funded bodies in England, will give the Edinburgh-based business access to a market worth more than £200 million. Laser is a wholly-owned part of Kent County Council.

James Cardwell-Moore, commercial director, Business Stream, said: “Being awarded a place on the two key public sector water framework agreements is a real achievement and is testament to the vast amount of experience and expertise we have in working with the public sector.”

Business Stream, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scottish Water with its own board and management team, is one of only seven companies to be appointed to the framework.

Scotland’s non-domestic market, which covers all premises across private and public sector organisations, opened to competition in April 2008. Business Stream also has offices in Glasgow and Worthing.

