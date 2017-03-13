Vodafone rings up 2,100 jobs in customer service drive

Mobile phone giant Vodafone today announced the creation of 2,100 customer service jobs – including almost 300 in Glasgow and the west of Scotland.

The firm said the new roles are being added as part of its three-year programme to invest £2 billion in its UK network and services.

Over the next 24 months, Vodafone will boost staffing numbers at its existing Glasgow contact centre by about 100, with almost 200 more roles being created in the west of the country by its third-party customer service partners.

READ MORE: Concern over staff shortages as jobs market rebounds

Outsourcing group Webhelp UK said that Vodafone would be adding 300 jobs at its Kilmarnock and Cardiff contact centres, with chief operating officer Anton Manley describing the mobile phone operator as a “key client” for the firm.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery said: “These new, skilled roles will make a real difference to our customers and a real difference to the communities that are the focus of our customer services investment.

“Our ambition is to give our customers the best experience possible, providing an outstanding level of service and support as we continue to invest in building the biggest and best network in Britain.”

Karen Bradley, the UK secretary of state for culture, media and sport, added: “It’s fantastic this global organisation is demonstrating its confidence in the UK by creating new jobs across the north, in the midlands, in Scotland and in Wales.

“This government is building an economy that works for everyone, one that backs business and builds on our strengths to drive growth and create jobs. We are working hard to create the right conditions for commercial investment in the UK, and today’s announcement is proof that Britain is well and truly open for business.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook