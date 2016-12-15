Vision for Scottish social enterprise unveiled

A new ten-year strategy aimed at stimulating a surge in social entrepreneurship in Scotland has been launched.

Helping social enterprises – which reinvest all their profits for social and environmental purposes – have better access to funding for growth and encouraging more to look to trade overseas are among the aims of the strategy.

The strategy, developed by Scotland’s social enterprise support and development bodies and the Scottish Government, also looks to raise awareness among consumers of the benefits of buying products and services from social enterprises.

Fraser Kelly, chief executive of Social Enterprise Scotland, said: “Scotland is a recognised world leader in social enterprise support and development. This new strategy sets out a clear, powerful and inclusive vision for the growth of social enterprise over the next decade and beyond.”

Scotland now has around 5,000 social enterprises which together generate an estimated £1.68 billion of economic value.

Alastair Davis, chief executive of Social Investment Scotland, which provides finance for many social enterprises and has invested over £53 million to date, described the strategy as a “huge step in the right direction”.

“For many years we’ve talked about the potential of social enterprise in a country which rightly prides itself on a long history of doing business in a fair and sustainable way. We now have the political ambition and drive to fulfil this potential.”

