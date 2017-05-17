Venue-finding service ExecSpace boosted by client wins

ExecSpace, the Edinburgh-based venue-finding and corporate accommodation service, is on track for a record year following a string of client wins.

The firm, founded in 2008 by chief executive Emma Little, has secured deals with law firm Addleshaw Goddard, accountant Mazars and international accountancy network Moore Stephens, putting it on course for revenues of more than £7 million this year.

In 2015, ExecSpace won its place on the Scottish Government’s procurement framework for conference and meeting venue bookings away from outsourcing giant Capita following a competitive tendering process, and public sector work now accounts for about a third of its revenues.

Little said: “It’s been a game-changing year for ExecSpace. Growth-wise we’ve been incredibly fortunate to retain our existing clients – some of whom have been with us since the start – while implementing the Scottish Government contract and winning new clients in the private sector.”

With operating profits rising by 44 per cent last year, the firm – which also counts the likes of Aegon, Aggreko, Grant Thornton and Standard Life among its clients – has made a number of promotions as it targets further growth.

Graeme McLaughlin has been promoted to head of sales and service, with Kristin Lamb heading up the public sector unit and Pamela McCaw taking on more commercial responsibilities.

Little said: “It’s been quite a journey over the past nine years and I’m looking forward to our tenth year with my best people at the helm.”

