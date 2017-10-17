Veitchi has market floored with key contract wins

Veitchi Group, the Cambuslang-based construction sub-contractor, is cheering an upsurge in business at three of its key divisions thanks to contract wins across the UK.

The firm, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, is putting the performance down to the popularity of its lightweight steel structure ­system and several “significant” flooring projects.

Veitchi Interiors, the group’s fastest-growing division, is understood to be Scotland’s only approved installer of Metframe – a lightweight steel structure built off site and delivered in pre-panelised form.

In the last 24 months, 14 projects across the UK totalling in excess of £8 million have been completed by the division. These include a seven-storey student accommodation block in Edinburgh, a two-storey hotel extension in Glasgow and a three-storey hotel in Oxford, as well as jobs in London and Cambridge.

The group’s two flooring divisions have also racked up solid trading in recent months. Veitchi Flooring has recently completed contracts amounting to £3m at the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary and an office and hotel development at Marischal Square in Aberdeen.

Veitchi Industrial Flooring, meanwhile, will shortly complete a £700,000 programme of works on behalf of City Building LLP to upgrade toilets in primary and secondary schools across Glasgow.

Group managing director Jim Preston said: “These particular divisions have been very active in providing key services to main contractors.”