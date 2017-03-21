Trustee trio on board at charity Polar Academy

Scottish charity The Polar Academy has bolstered its business and education ­credentials with the appointment of a trio of additional trustees, including retail guru Chris Tiso.

In addition to appointing the chief executive of outdoor equipment and clothing chain Tiso Group, the charity has named Mike Hancock, the founder of Edinburgh-based building contractor Cornhill Building Services, and John Gilmour, headmaster of Craigclowan Preparatory School in Perthshire, as ­trustees.

The trustee panel already includes Keith Neilson, chief executive of Craneware, Andrew Ford of tax specialist Barr & Ford and Mike ­Robinson, chief executive of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

Tiso, who is also a founding supporter of the charity, said: “As the third expedition of The Polar Academy prepares to depart for Arctic Greenland, I look forward to being part of the trustee team.”

