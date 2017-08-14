Transatlantic boost for Highlands teaching firm Tefl Org UK

An Inverness company that says it is the largest and most highly accredited Tefl (teaching English as a foreign language) course provider in the UK has revealed its growth into the US.

Tefl Org UK said the move comes on the back of high demand for English teachers with an American accent from key markets such as China, South Korea and Spain.

The business said its online courses will cater for Americans who want to teach English as a foreign language, with face-to-face teaching being launched in the new year in Boston, New York and LA.

Director Jennifer Mackenzie said being based in the Highlands “has never slowed us down and we’ve seen a significant increase in growth over the last couple of years”, adding that its number of pupils grew by about two-thirds from 2014 to 2016.

“We hope that with our expansion into the US, we will continue to grow and offer the highest quality teaching to all our students around the world.”

