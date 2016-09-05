Top five performing Scottish stocks last week

Last week’s best performing Scottish shares on the stock market.

Frontier IP +17%

The Edinburgh-based company, which helps universities to commercialise their research, today said one of its portfolio companies – Heriot-Watt spin-out Nandi Proteins, is to take part in a study funded by a £1 million grant from Innovate UK to help develop new “processes and products that lead to the availability of healthier food choices for consumers”. The project is also supported by Moodiesburn-based sausage skin maker Devro and Irish foods group Kerry.

Shares closed at 29.5p on Friday 26 August and at 34.5p on Friday 2 September

Macfarlane +6.8%

Pre-tax profits at the Glasgow-based packaging specialist rose 8.1 per cent to £2m for the six months to the end of June, on turnover 3.7 per cent higher at £81.5m. Chief executive Peter Atkinson said the group had built up a “strong pipeline” of potential acquisitions, having struck a £1.8m deal in May to take over the packaging arm of fellow Glasgow business Edward McNeil, while July saw it pay up to £6.75m to buy Leicester-based Nelsons for Cartons and Packaging.

Shares closed at 59p on Friday 26 August and at 63p on Friday 2 September

Minoan +6.2%

The Glasgow-based travel and property group is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the Greek state’s issuance of a presidential decree (PD) granting the equivalent of outline planning consent for its flagship hotel complex on Crete. The hearing has been set for 16 September and chairman Christopher Egleton said the company “retains its confidence as to the outcome of the hearing and in the Greek justice system, which has already twice confirmed that the PD had been lawfully proposed”.

Shares closed at 8.13p on Friday 26 August and at 8.63p on Friday 2 September

Sigma Capital +5.8%

Results in April showed pre-tax profits at the housing and urban regeneration specialist soared almost ten times to £2.1m in 2015, with revenues jumping 74 per cent to £6.7m. The Edinburgh-based firm recently struck a partnership deal with builder Keepmoat in a bid to create more than 5,000 private rented homes south of the Border over the next five years.

Shares closed at 85.5p on Friday 26 August and at 90.5p on Friday 2 September

Standard Life +5.6% The life and pensions giant last month reported better-than-expected profits for the first half the year, helped by rising assets under management. The Edinburgh-based group posted an operating profit before tax of £341m for the six months to the end of June, an increase of 18 per cent on the same period last year and ahead of the £314m forecast by City analysts.

Shares closed at 353.7p on Friday 26 August and at 373.4p on Friday 2 September

