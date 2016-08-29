Top five performing Scottish stocks last week

Last week’s best performing Scottish shares on the stock market.

Eland Oil & Gas +27.3%

The Africa-focused oil and gas producer enjoyed the biggest gain last week, with its shares jumping by more than a quarter. In July, the Aberdeen-based firm told investors that it had made “considerable progress” so far this year, having raised $18.5 million (£14.1m) in a share placing and boosting its reserves following upgrades at its Gbetiokun-1 and Ubima wells.

Shares closed at 27.5p on Friday 19 August, and at 35p on Friday 26 August

SMS +8.4%

Half-year results are due from the Glasgow-based smart meter supplier on 20 September. In March, the Aim-quoted group agreed a new £150m revolving credit facility to give it “significant additional financial flexibility” as it seeks to accelerate its growth and ramp up investment across the industrial and commercial market, as well as helping with the roll-out of smart power meters for households.

Shares closed at 471p on Friday 19 August, and at 510.5p on Friday 26 August

IndigoVision +7%

The Edinburgh-based video security specialist IndigoVision said last month that it was confident of reporting lower losses despite seeing its sales drop in the first half. The firm, which provides digital CCTV systems for clients including airports, banks and casinos, said sales during the six months to the end of June came in at about $21.8 million (£16.6m), down 3 per cent on the same period last year.

Shares closed at 149.5p on Friday 19 August, and at 160p on Friday 26 August

Bowleven +5.8%

The oil and gas explorer continued to rise on the back of plans to return up to $10 million (£7.6m) to investors. Edinburgh-based Bowleven said its share buyback programme, to be carried out by broker Macquarie Capital, would be in shareholders’ interests, “being accretive to net asset value per share whilst retaining sufficient financial flexibility to evaluate growth options”.

Shares closed at 26p on Friday 19 August, and at 27.5p on Friday 26 August

Goals Soccer Centres +5.1%

The East Kilbride-based operator of five-a-side football pitches is due to report its first-half results on 13 September. Goals, which has 46 sites across the UK and one in California, recently raised £16.75m to revamp its centres in the UK and expand overseas. The firm is also considering a move into Asia and other international markets under its new strategic plan.

Shares closed at 107p on Friday 19 August, and at 112.5p on Friday 26 August

