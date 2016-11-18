The restored 17th century mansion with its own parkland, loch and river access

WHEN its current occupants first moved in, historic Kirkmichael House in South Ayrshire, though still grand and handsome, had seen better days.

But now, after eight years of extensive restoration by owners Peter and Rosie Macnab, the mansion and its grounds are back to their luxurious best.

Kirkmichael House in South Ayrshire. Picture: Savills

The B-listed property lies just outside the beautiful, sleepy village of Kirkmichael, approximately 10 miles south of Ayr. 55 acres of leafy parkland and a 5 acre natural loch with a pontoon surround the Scots baronial-style mansion, and the Macnabs enjoy exclusive trout and salmon fishing rights on the River Girvan.

Kirkmichael House can trace its origins back to the 1600s. It was extended a century later, adding a turreted keep and wings. A schoolhouse, added in 1920, supplements the main building.

The restored interior, tastefully decorated and furnished by its owners, boasts four spacious floors, and includes a games room, a grand hall, a sun room, a drawing room with decked balcony, and ten bedrooms. On the lower ground there is a sewing room, a wine cellar and plenty of extra storage rooms.

When the McNabs first moved in to Kirkmichael House in 2008, the property was a shadow of its former self. There were holes in the floors and ceilings, and the place was generally looking a bit of a state. A team of 16 tradesmen were enlisted to carry out the extensive repairs.

The result is just stunning, which makes it all the harder for the Macnabs to leave - the couple will soon be moving down to London for work reasons.

Kirkmichael House is on the market for offers over £1.95 million.