Tennent’s to pour £1m into new Wellpark visitor centre

Glasgow’s oldest continuous commercial concern is set to tap into the power of cutting-edge 3D technology to bring nearly 500 years of history to life.

Tennent Caledonian will pour £1 million into a new visitor centre at its Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow’s east end, where beer has been made on the same site on the banks of the Molendinar Burn since 1556.

Tennent's said it was 'part of Scotland's cultural history'. Picture: Contributed

The planning application, currently with Glasgow City Council, will enhance existing visitor facilities with digitally-produced simulation and visualisation content showcasing “The Tennent’s Story”.

Owned by Ireland’s C&C, the brewery produces Scotland’s best-selling lager, which has also seen a jump in export sales in recent months.

Tennent’s managing director Andrea Pozzi, who took over in September as an extension of his role as head C&C Brands, said the new five-star attraction is due to open in the autumn of 2017.

He said: “This is a hugely exciting time for Tennent’s and this announcement is another significant investment in the future of our business and the Wellpark site. The plans we’ve put in place will transform our current visitor centre into one of Scotland’s premier tourist destinations. We can’t wait to get started.

“Since 1556, Tennent’s has been part of Scotland’s cultural history and we have an incredible story to tell. The current visitor centre attracts over 15,000 local and international tourists every year, and we look forward to welcoming even more people through our doors when The Tennent’s Story opens next year.”

The project is being led by Glasgow-based agency The Creative Cell along with ZM Architecture and The School of Simulation and Visualisation at the Glasgow School of Art. It will focus on telling the story of Tennent’s place in Scottish history, culture and sport, while promoting Tennent’s reputation as a Master Brewer of lager and ale.

