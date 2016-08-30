Young innovators battle it out against air pollution

Three teams of budding entrepreneurs will wade into battle this week to pitch their ideas for tackling the global problem of air pollution.

The teams – dubbed Futuristic 5, Ninions and Project Airtech – emerged as winners at VentureJam 2016, held earlier this month at Glasgow Science Centre as part of the annual Venturefest Scotland innovation summit, and delivered by Young Scot, Glasgow City of Science and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Innovations put forward at the event included a photosynthesis bicycle, a fan that filters air and a map-based app that shows “clean air” routes around a city. The three finalists will now return to Glasgow Science Centre on Thursday to present their business ideas to a panel of innovators, entrepreneurs and investors at Venturefest Scotland.

The winning team will receive a cash injection from Social Investment Scotland (SIS), lender to the third sector, with all three finalists benefiting from a session with an SIS investment manager to help bring their ideas to fruition.

SIS chief executive Alastair Davis said: “We know that the next generation of Scotland’s entrepreneurs care not only about making a profit but also about the world and their impact in it, and that’s why we’re particularly keen to support these young people as they take their next steps on this journey.”

Dr Susie Mitchell, programme director of Glasgow City of Science, added: “VentureJam 2016 brought together young people from a wide range of backgrounds, from music and the arts to gaming and the environment, to come up with radical new ideas to improve the air we breathe.

“The young people were guided by leading figures from the world of television, gaming, product design and 3D animation. It was an inspirational weekend and I can’t wait to see the teams in action at Venturefest. If VentureJam reflects the future of innovation in Scotland, then the future is bright.”

