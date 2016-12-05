World first for Edinburgh compressor outfit Vert Rotors

Vert Rotors, an Edinburgh-based maker of gas compressors, has claimed a world first for its latest device.

The firm, founded in 2013 by chief executive Olly Dmitriev, said its new model – barely bigger than the face of a wristwatch – is the smallest ever high-pressure and low-vibration clean air compressor.

Our device is the first new design in the last 30 years to come to market Olly Dmitriev

The device, dubbed by the VERT.04.W, was initially developed as prototype satellite cooling system, using water injection instead of machine oil to eliminate the risk of contamination, and Dmitriev said it would be “transformational” for the aerospace and medical sectors.

He added: “Innovation in compressor design is glacially slow – our device is the first new design in the last 30 years to come to market. As for micro compressors, the current design was developed almost 100 years ago, no wonder they cannot achieve low vibration when working at high pressure.

“Air compressors are used in multiple applications, from producing pharmaceutical drugs to aerospace engineering. Current models are noisy and vibrate a lot, which is a challenge to meet customers’ expectations.”

Vert Rotors, which employs ten people, secured a £1.5 million cash injection earlier this year in a funding round led by business angel syndicate Equity Gap alongside venture capital firm Par Equity, US syndicate Aero-Den and the Scottish Investment Bank – the investment arm of Scottish Enterprise.

