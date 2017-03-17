Wearable camera outfit hails successful year of sales

Video technology outfit Edesix is cheering a successful year, with a host of large contract wins in the UK and abroad.

The Edinburgh-based firm designs, develops and manufactures a range of wearable cameras and can now count the UK Prison Service, Police Service Northern Ireland, South Australia Police and the West Midlands Fire Service as clients.

The firm’s managing director, Richie McBride, said: “2016 has been an extremely busy and successful year for Edesix, with many important contract wins and new partnerships agreed.

“In the years to come we aim to build on our success, by cementing our place at the top of the sectors we are already established in, and by also breaking into new sectors such as the airline space.”

