Waste energy innovator Sharc moves in at Clyde Gateway

A Canadian company that has developed a method of generating heat from raw sewage has chosen the Clyde Gateway regeneration scheme as the site for its new European headquarters.

Sharc Energy Systems, the European arm of Vancouver-based International Wastewater Systems (IWS), will move a seven-strong team to serviced offices at Red Tree, Bridgeton.

The move will also see the firm install its technology at Clyde Gateway’s Magenta and Dalmarnock developments, following the recent award of £5 million in funding from the Scottish Government’s Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme. Through heat pump technology, Sharc produces renewable thermal energy for commercial buildings, cutting down on costs and carbon emissions.

“We are delighted that IWS has become the latest company to choose Clyde Gateway, in this case as the location for its new European headquarters,” said Clyde Gateway chief executive Ian Manson.

He added: “It is particularly exciting as Sharc Energy Systems will also be carrying out work to install its technology at our Magenta and Dalmarnock developments. Sharc Energy Systems plans to use a significant waste water resource, located right in the heart of our regeneration area, to heat and cool buildings that we are looking to develop, which will have significant benefits for the Clyde Gateway area in terms of energy and cost savings.”

IWS chief operating officer Russ Burton said: “With a potential heating demand of 22 megawatts, the Clyde Gateway development creates an opportunity for Sharc to demonstrate the capacity of our technology to deliver a truly carbon efficient district heat network service.”

