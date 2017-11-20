Video: Five of Scotland’s most innovative Life Sciences companies

Have your say

Half of all Scottish Life Science companies are meditech and pharma organisations, but innovation stretches as far as cloud computing and DNA sequencing.

Scotland has gained a reputation of being an incubator of innovation and advancement in the life sciences sector.

200 Life Sciences companies are working on 150 new ventures with the NHS

We continue to produce cutting-edge research from more than 700 organisations who have chosen to call Scotland home.

Many work with a unified health service, embracing innovation and encouraging active networking with business interests, all in the name of progress.

We’ve selected just a handful of such companies to shine a light on the meaningful Scottish organisations are doing.

Caldan Therapeutics is one such company, working with free fatty acid receptors in an effort to better understand and potentially treat Type 2 Diabetes.

Aridhia on the other hand, are working to perfect cloud-based software to assist medical research and precision medicine.

Watch the video above to get just a taste of innovation coming out of Scotland’s life science sector.