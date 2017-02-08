University of Glasgow honours Apple chief Tim Cook

Apple boss Tim Cook is to collect an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow.

The chief executive of the technology giant will be awarded a doctorate of science in a ceremony at the university this evening.

He will then take part in a “fireside chat” and Q&A session with students and university staff. Tickets for the event sold out in under an hour.

Issues of privacy and surveillance could be topics of conversation, with students at the university having elected Edward Snowden as rector in 2014. Despite being unable to travel to the UK, the US National Security Agency whistleblower won the vote after releasing details of phone and internet surveillance.

Cook has taken a strong stance on user privacy and clashed with US intelligence agencies last year over the issue.

A spokeswoman for the University of Glasgow said: “The event is not open to everyone, it is only open to staff and students. Bute Hall holds a few hundred people and it’s now sold out.”

Since taking the helm of Apple, Cook has led the introduction of new products such as the iPhone 7, iPad Pro and Apple Watch. He is also leading a company-wide effort to use 100 per cent renewable energy at all Apple facilities.

In 2015, Cook became an honorary patron of Trinity College Dublin’s Philosophical Society and gave a talk to students.

