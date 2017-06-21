TrustedHousesitters purring after tie-up with Skyscanner

A company that lays claim to being the world’s largest house and pet sitting business has struck a partnership agreement with Scots tech titan Skyscanner.

TrustedHousesitters, which has nearly half a million members worldwide, said the tie-up would ensure that its customers can check live flight prices by using the site’s new TravelFinder feature – powered by Skyscanner – during the process of applying for a sit.

Members across 140 countries will then be able to book these flights the moment they accept their house sits.

Jess Stephens, chief marketing officer at TrustedHousesitters, which was founded in 2011 by Andy Peck and Rachel Martin and is based in Brighton, said: “Thousands of flights are booked each week as a direct result of TrustedHousesitters, so we wanted to find a partner who could help our members find the best possible fares at the earliest opportunity.”

Mike Ferguson, senior commercial manager at Edinburgh-based Skyscanner, which is headed by chief executive and co-founder Gareth Williams, said: “We are always keen to partner with innovative and forward-thinking companies to provide our cutting-edge flight search tools.”

The partnership was formed following feedback from TrustedHousesitters members, who have flown more than 56 million miles between them to look after pets since the site was launched.

