Training software developer Administrate inks US deals

Training software outfit Administrate has secured fresh deals with two US companies as it prepares to host its latest education technology conference.

The Edinburgh-based firm, which develops software to help clients such as “big four” accountant PwC and the University of York run online training programmes, has partnered with sales and marketing group Lead Liaison, headquartered in Texas, and San Francisco’s CloudShare, a provider of “virtual labs” for IT training and sales demonstrations.

CloudShare founder and chief executive Zvi Guterman said: “One of the primary applications for our solution is within the training industry, and our partnership with Administrate is a natural fit. Together with Administrate, we enable training organisations to spend much less time on technical and administrative details so they can spend more time creating and providing high-quality programmes.”

Meanwhile, Administrate said its tie-up with Lead Liaison would allow the Scots firm’s clients to target potential customers using a variety of methods, including emails, text messages and even postcards, to help generate more sales.

Administrate chief executive John Peebles said: “We believe training professionals are best served by a seamless training and administration experience, and integrations like these are key to that goal.

“Excellent marketing is critical for any training company, and we’re really excited about this integration that links Administrate with one of the leading marketing automation platforms in the world.”

The deals came ahead of the two-day Administrate LITE conference, which kicks off tomorrow at the CodeBase technology incubator, where the software start-up has its headquarters. The firm, which employs more than 60 people, also has a US office in Montana and last year established a presence in Beirut, Lebanon.

Peebles said: “Attendees at LITE 2017 will be able to see first-hand how our integrated solutions take care of the management and technical details so that training organisations can focus on what they do best; ensuring their students master important new skills.”

The event will see CloudShare present sessions on the use of virtual training, while Skyscanner principal communications manager Sarah Freestone will discuss what the Edinburgh-based flight search engine, acquired by Chinese online travel giant Ctrip last year in a deal worth about £1.4 billion, has learned through the sharing of information.

Last year’s LITE conference featured speakers including record-breaking cyclist Graeme Obree, nicknamed The Flying Scotsman, and US video game legend John Romero, designer of “first-person shooter” titles such as Doom and Quake.

