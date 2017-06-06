Telecoms firm celebrates new connection with Vodafone

A Kirkintilloch-based telecoms firm today revealed it has been chosen as a partner by Vodafone, in a move it hails as a “game-changer”.

Exchange Communications, which supplies high-end telecoms equipment and services and also has sites in Aberdeen and Oxford, has been awarded the status of “advanced partner” by Vodafone UK.

It added that this comes after meeting tough criteria, including extensive capability training in the provision of Vodafone’s services, and showing high standards in customer service.

Exchange Communications MD Tom Sime said his company had invested in many hours of Vodafone capability training right across the business, and was now “ideally placed” to help its customers enjoy the benefits of Vodafone connectivity and services.

He added that the status “gives us a strong voice within Vodafone, allowing direct access to all of [its] support teams and systems, providing our customers with the highest levels of service and professional back-up. It is a game-changer for us.”

Helen Freestone, partner and alliances director at Vodafone UK, said: “Exchange Communications’ commitment to customer service and technical expertise around [our] communications and connectivity solutions will help more organisations to benefit from being confidently connected.”

• Belfast-based Connect Telecom has bought the Vodafone mobile base of GCI, a managed service provider with Aberdeen and Glasgow offices, for an undisclosed sum.

It is Connect’s third acquisition within weeks, after the purchase of Scotland’s Vodafone partner, Coltel, and Carlisle-based Nortech.

Scott Ritchie, Connect CEO, said he was “delighted” his customers will benefit from a partnership between Connect and GCI “as we’ve committed to a Skype for Business platform”.

