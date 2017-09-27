Technology accelerator Ignite touches down in Scotland

Have your say

Digital technologies accelerator Ignite is this week making its first dedicated visit to Scotland with a view to selecting more start-ups to join its programme.

Its Edinburgh event, which runs today and tomorrow at the city’s CodeBase tech incubator, will include mentoring, group workshops and talks from local entrepreneurs including Cally Russell, founder of personal shopping app Mallzee, and Colin Hewitt, boss of cash flow forecasting app Float.

Since 2011, Ignite has helped to nurture more than 100 start-ups via its initiatives across Manchester, Newcastle and London.

The programme features six months’ mentoring and support, £25,000 investment and access to a network of founders and investors around the UK.

Ignite works with fledgling firms remotely for three weeks of every month, delivering a “Startup MBA” course digitally. The fourth week of each month brings participants together in a different city.

Programme manager Gabriela Matic is a co-founder of MindMate, the Glasgow-based start-up that develops apps to help people affected by dementia live more independently.

