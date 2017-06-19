Tech industry growth outstripping wider Scots economy

The digital sector is forecast to expand twice as fast as the wider Scottish economy between 2017 and 2024, according to research published today.

Digital technology is the fastest-growing sector of the economy, accounting for 5 per cent of Scotland’s business base compared with 2 per cent of the national workforce, says the report, Scotland’s Digital Technologies.

• READ MORE: Charity pledges funding boost for kids’ digital skills

The number of tech businesses rose 53 per cent between 2010 and 2015, almost three times as fast as businesses across the country in its entirety (19 per cent), adds the study, published by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and the Digital Technologies Skills Group.

The top three tech employment areas are Glasgow (29 per cent), Edinburgh (23 per cent) and West Lothian (9 per cent).

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Finance secretary Derek Mackay said the report “underlines the importance of digital skills to our economic and inclusive growth”.

Claire Gillespie, key sector manager for ICT and digital skills at SDS, added: “The digital technologies sector is expanding and is a key contributor to the economic growth and global competitiveness of every sector in Scotland.

“This growth is creating significant job opportunities for skilled workers, particularly young people and other new entrants across a wide range of roles.”

It is estimated that Scotland has up to 12,800 tech job opportunities each year – a 16 percent increase on previous demand forecasts of 11,000.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook