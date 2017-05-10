Tayside drugs specialist inks Sanofi partnership

Dundee-based Exscientia has struck a drug discovery partnership with global pharma company Sanofi that could generate substantial financial returns.

The Scots firm, which is at the forefront of artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery, said the research collaboration and licence option agreement with Sanofi was focused on the area of metabolic disease.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Exscientia will receive ongoing research funding and could receive up to €250 million (£210m) in success-based payments if certain development milestones are achieved.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Chief executive Andrew Hopkins said: “Sanofi has put together an excellent experimental backbone for this collaboration and we look forward to delivering high-value projects for the company.”

Any licensed products reaching the market will qualify for recurrent sales milestones.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook