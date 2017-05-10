Search

Tayside drugs specialist inks Sanofi partnership

Exscientia uses artifcial intelligence in the field of drug discovery. Picture: Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Exscientia uses artifcial intelligence in the field of drug discovery. Picture: Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Share this article
0
Have your say

Dundee-based Exscientia has struck a drug discovery partnership with global pharma company Sanofi that could generate substantial financial returns.

The Scots firm, which is at the forefront of artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery, said the research collaboration and licence option agreement with Sanofi was focused on the area of metabolic disease.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Exscientia will receive ongoing research funding and could receive up to €250 million (£210m) in success-based payments if certain development milestones are achieved.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Chief executive Andrew Hopkins said: “Sanofi has put together an excellent experimental backbone for this collaboration and we look forward to delivering high-value projects for the company.”

Any licensed products reaching the market will qualify for recurrent sales milestones.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook

Back to the top of the page