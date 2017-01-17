Stirling in line for superfast broadband network

The bulk of Stirling’s business community is poised to benefit from superfast broadband speeds following a deal between the city council and network specialist CityFibre.

Under the seven-year contract with service provider MLL Telecom, more than 12 miles of network will be created, spanning from Bannockburn to the Stirling Agricultural Centre, connecting 33 sites across the council’s estate including schools, libraries, offices and community facilities.

Aim-quoted CityFibre said the deal, which has an initial value of £1.7 million, will also provide “future-proof” foundations for further digital developments, such as connecting mobile masts and other infrastructure including “smart” CCTV and street lighting.

“As with all CityFibre’s gigabit city projects, the new network will be extended over time to offer the majority of Stirling’s 3,000 businesses affordable access to gigabit speed services,” the firm added.

Stirling Council leader Johanna Boyd said: “This leap forward for our digital connectivity will make our existing businesses more competitive, encourage new businesses to the city centre, and enable us to deliver education and skills programmes, which not only ensure our students are the most digitally skilled in Scotland, but also provide people of all circumstances and skill levels with opportunities for employment.”

CityFibre has existing “gigabit city” projects underway in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, offering broadband speeds up to 100 times faster than the UK average.

James McClafferty, CityFibre’s head of regional development for Scotland, said: “By providing unlimited bandwidth and true fibre connectivity, CityFibre’s privately funded investment in Stirling will benefit all areas of the community.

“As the first organisation to be connected, Stirling Council will, for example, explore the e-learning potential offered by gigabit connectivity in schools and libraries, whilst improving the use of digital and web-based tools and services for both staff and customers.”

He added: “As the project progresses we expect Stirling to benefit economically as the city becomes more competitive in terms of attracting new businesses, supporting growth amongst existing firms and creating jobs. We are already seeing this trend emerge in our gigabit city projects across the UK and in others throughout the world.”

