Software outfit Ideagen plans East Kilbride jobs boost

Software developer Ideagen has unveiled plans to create more than 50 jobs, including about 20 in East Kilbride.

The company, which is headquartered in Nottingham, currently employs about 130 people in the South Lanarkshire town and said the new roles would range from senior management to graduate and apprenticeship levels.

Chief operating officer Barnaby Kent said: “As Ideagen continues to develop as an organisation, evolving into a leading software company while securing more complex and technically challenging projects, it is crucial that we continue to invest in the business and in our people.

“These roles are absolutely vital as we continue in that development. By touching every key operational point across the business – from sales and marketing to development and technical services – these new roles will ensure we continue to be well equipped, both in workforce and skillset, to successfully meet the demands of our customers across the ever-changing industries we operate in.”

The jobs boost, which will take the firm’s global headcount to more than 400, comes after Ideagen said last month that its revenues jumped 24 per cent to £27.1 million for the year to the end of April, with underlying pre-tax profits rising by the same margin to £7.8m.

Chief executive David Hornsby said: “For nearly a quarter of a century, we have provided software solutions to thousands of customers across the globe such as the NHS in the UK, Emirates, Heineken and Harvard University.

“As we continue to expand the company, we are delighted to be able to bring both new investment and new opportunities across our operations in the United Kingdom.”

