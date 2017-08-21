Social platform Miigen secures £250,000 fund injection

An online social platform aimed at enabling older people to create a “digital time capsule” of their lives has secured £250,000 in backing from a number of high-profile investors.

Miigen set out to raise £150,000 to fund its first year of operations but exceeded its target within seven days in a first-round investment.

The funds raised are on top of initial capital of £200,000 secured by owner Craig Lemmon through his Stirling-based software development company, 2e-volve.

Miigen provides older people with a safe, secure space to digitally store memories and to leave a lasting legacy for their families and friends.

One of the investors to support the funding round is Tony Banks, founder and chairman of the Balhousie Care Group.

“When I hear of a new product that enhances the lives of older people and keeps afresh their relationships with family, friends and future generations I get energised and excited,” he said.

“Miigen is just such a breakthrough. A ‘digital time capsule’ created here in Scotland and with the possibility of changing lives across the globe.”

Miigen, which is currently looking to forge links with a number of age-related organisations. is targeting 10 million customers by 2022, and Lemmon said the potential for the plaform is huge.

He added: ”There are 1.71 billion over-50s around the world, of whom 47 per cent are internet-connected. Of that percentage, 74 per cent use social media – a target demographic of 602 million.”

