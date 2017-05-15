Shot in the arm for Inverness life sciences centre

Danish life sciences firm CorporateHealth International (CHI) is investing £5.7 million in a new diagnostics centre at Inverness Campus.

The move, backed with £600,000 of support from Highlands & Islands Enterprise (HIE), is set to create 30 jobs at the site. The first member of staff has already been recruited, with Lesley Patience joining as nurse manager.

HIE head of life sciences James Cameron said the campus was “an extremely attractive location for global companies”.

CHI will be based in Aurora House on Inverness Campus, the £2.2m purpose-built life sciences building.

The firm uses miniature video cameras contained in capsules to replace procedures used to deliver many diagnostic endoscopies and colonoscopies, with its experts carrying out specialist readings of the captured images.

The new roles, set to be created over three years, will include research and development, administrative and management, and local service delivery posts.

More than 600 people already work at Inverness Campus, including staff from HIE, Inverness College UHI, the University of the Highlands and Islands, Scotland’s Rural College, Scottish Development International and the Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service.

