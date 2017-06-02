Sensors innovation centre launches IoT accelerator

Companies and entrepreneurs are being offered the chance to embrace the “internet of things” (IoT) as part of an initiative launched by Scotland’s innovation centre for sensors and imaging systems.

Censis said its IOT Explorer scheme will provide up to 20 days of support, spread over a number of months, from its engineering and project management teams.

Up to eight places are up for grabs, with the window for applications closing on 29 June. Successful applicants will also receive access to facilities at Glasgow’s Tontine start-up incubator, entry to Censis’ programme of IoT workshops and help in developing an investor pitch.

Dr Mark Begbie, business development director at Censis, said the centre was inviting applications covering a range of subjects, including smart cities, precision agriculture, energy efficiency, building monitoring, assisted living and smart transport.

He added: “While a lot of businesses have heard of the IoT, there are still many that don’t understand the huge impact it is likely to have on, not only industries, but society as a whole. Scotland is at the vanguard of that change and our aim is to help as many companies as possible develop products and services to ensure that remains the case.

“This is an exciting opportunity for a small business with innovative IoT concepts, larger companies that are changing their approach to technology, or even individuals with strong ideas to take things to the next stage and get the support they need. We’re looking forward to seeing some new and thought-provoking applications from across Scotland.”

