Scottish start-ups head for London investor event

Ten start-ups from across Scotland have been chosen to pitch at a European investor showcase in London.

Mentoring organisation Informatics Ventures, organiser of the annual Engage, Invest, Exploit (EIE) conference in Edinburgh, has teamed up with corporate finance boutique Noah Advisors for the event, to be held in November.

Among the ten Scottish start-ups chosen by Informatics Ventures to appear at Noah London are six from Edinburgh: Cognitive Geology, a data specialist focused on the oil and gas market; app developer Hermes Apps; audio technology outfit Krotos; social booking firm Make it Social; healthcare technology company snap40; and The ID Co, which develops services to reduce online fraud and identity theft.

They will be joined by Livingston-based secure payments specialist Comcarde; Digital Sports Arena, a Dundee-based developer of sports simulation games; Talking Medicines, a Glasgow firm that uses audiovisual content to explain how patients should take their medicine; and Stirlingshire gifts designer and retailer Snapdragon Online.

Marco Rodzynek, chief executive and founder of Noah, said Scotland plays a “vital part” in Europe’s digital ecosystem, adding that EIE London was an “important partner” for the Noah London event.

Steve Ewing, director of operations at Informatics Ventures, added: “EIE at Noah London presents us with a unique opportunity to get a cohort of mainly Scottish tech companies in front of and alongside a significant group of venture capital and private equity investors.

“The event provides an exciting opportunity for our best early-stage start-ups to promote their companies and pitch for investment from some of the world’s most prominent tech investors.”

Noah London was described as a “must-attend” investor showcase by Stuart Paterson, co-founder and partner at Scottish Equity Partners, which is a sponsor of Informatics Ventures’ EIE programme of events.

He added: “An alliance between Noah London and EIE London makes good strategic sense.”

Informatics Ventures is also gearing up to open applications on 1 October for next year’s EIE conference, which is being held for the first time at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, having previously been hosted by the city’s Assembly Rooms.

