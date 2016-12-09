Scottish Equity Partners exits health tech outfit

Venture capital firm Scottish Equity Partners (SEP) has exited from another investment following the recent sale of its holding in Skyscanner.

Exco InTouch, a health technology specialist backed by SEP and Albion Ventures, has been bought for an undisclosed sum by US-based ERT, which specialises in patient data collection for use in clinical drug development.

SEP partner Jan Rutherford, who is also non-executive director at Exco InTouch, said the Nottingham-based firm is “widely recognised as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the UK, quadrupling its turnover over the last three years and increasing its staff to over 180 skilled personnel”.

She added: “SEP has actively supported the company in driving technological innovation for both clinical trial and digital health programmes and expanding its partnerships with pharma companies in both the US and Europe. The acquisition by ERT is a great strategic fit, opening up further opportunities for progression and we wish the talented team continued success with this exciting next stage of growth.”

SEP, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, was the largest shareholder in Edinburgh-based travel search engine Skyscanner, which last month agreed to a £1.4 billion takeover by Chinese group Ctrip.com.

