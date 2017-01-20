Scots video conferencing firm focuses in on expansion

AN online video conferencing platform set up four years ago has been awarded a six-figure grant to help create up to 24 jobs over the next 18 months.

Bosses at Odro, which has secured a regional selective assistance (RSA) award through Scottish Enterprise, also hope the investment will ramp up revenues and propel the current client base of about 30 businesses into the hundreds over the next year or so.

Director Bill Scouller, who set up the video conferencing and business collaboration platform from his home in West Lothian in 2012, said: “Our aim is to be turning over £2 million in two years’ time and the RSA grant helps us get into a position where that is going to be more than achievable.

“No matter how brilliant your idea, it is tough starting an IT business, and without advice from Business Gateway and the funding and support from Scottish Enterprise we would not have survived.”

Scouller, the former chief executive of Glasgow Solicitor’s Property Centre, initially designed the software to help with dispute resolution. Its full potential became clear after a law firm, which specialised in personal injury claims, asked to use it to hook up with clients unable to travel.

Clients, which include Cambridge University Press and accountancy practice French Duncan, use Odro’s technology to speak to clients and employees throughout the UK – and further afield – on a daily basis.

In September, the company moved from its base in Strathclyde Business Centre, Motherwell, to Glasgow’s Templeton Building, giving it additional space to facilitate its growth.

Paul McIlvenny of Business Gateway Lanarkshire, which has helped the business expand, said: “Bill has set up a company that is scalable, has international appeal and, as far as possible, aims to recruit young graduates to help drive the business forward.

“Over the past year, he has received website development support, assistance with intellectual property rights, advice on sources of funding and we have also signposted him to other oganisations that can help the business grow.”

Scouller added: “Unlike commercial video conferencing apps we are a business product. There is no plug-in or download, all people have to do is click on the virtual meeting room that is integrated on to our client’s website.”

Ryan McCabe become the firm’s managing director with Marc Beeby technical director.