Scots tech start-up Administrate opens Beirut office

Edinburgh-based training software outfit Administrate today said it has become the first Scottish start-up to open an office in Lebanon.

The firm, headed by chief executive John Peebles, has chosen the Beirut Digital District, already home to a growing number of international tech firms, as the base for its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) headquarters.

Beirut is the second overseas office opened by Administrate this year, having established a presence in the US state of Montana in April, and Peebles said the move was in response to high growth and increased activity in the region by clients including accounting giant PwC and professional training multinational Morgan International.

He added: “Our first customer was headquartered in Beirut and MENA is one of our fastest-growing markets so we’re delighted to finally have a presence in the region. Like Bozeman in the US and Edinburgh here in Scotland, Beirut is a multicultural, beautiful city that boasts a vibrant local talent pool and shares our values.”

Administrate has appointed Bob Sabra – former head of digital business at Morgan International – as vice-president of its MENA operation. He said: “I’ve been working with Administrate for more than four years and I’m very excited to join the team as I’ve always believed in the direction the company was taking and the transformational impact of its software.”

The firm’s international growth comes as Administrate prepares to host the LITE 2016 education technology conference in Edinburgh next week. The event is due to feature speakers including record-beating Scottish cyclist Graeme Obree and video game legend John Romero, designer of titles such as Doom and Quake.

