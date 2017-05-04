Scots firms account for half of UK’s top IP outfits

Scottish companies have grabbed five places in a top ten intellectual property (IP) league table for the UK.

The firms include Encompass Corporation, which only launched in Glasgow two years ago. Despite its youthfulness, Encompass was ranked in ninth place.

• READ MORE: Glasgow software group Encompass gets £3.6m injection

The other four Scottish businesses listed in the IP league table, which is sponsored by Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks, are Glasgow-based M Squared Lasers, Aberdeen-based Corex UK and Edinburgh’s Adrok PGM and Toshiba Medical Visualisation Systems.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Wayne Johnson, chief executive and co-founder of Encompass Corporation, said; “The IP100 recognises UK private sector companies which have significantly invested in their intellectual property in terms of creation, management policies, research and development and commercialisation.

“As such we are pleased to be recognised in the UK top 10, and delighted that Scottish companies dominate the list.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook