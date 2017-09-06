ScotlandIS pushes button on two new ‘digital clusters’

Digital technologies trade body ScotlandIS has pushed the button on two key projects to open up opportunities for Scottish businesses in the fields of cybersecurity and the internet of things (IoT).

The organisation will co-host the digital clusters for “Mobility as a Service” (MaaS) Scotland, in partnership with Technology Scotland, and Cyber Resilience, in conjunction with the Scottish Business Resilience Centre.

ScotlandIS said it was targeting opportunities around “smart transport” and “smart cities”, in particular.

Chief executive Polly Purvis said: “Building intelligent and coordinated public transport networks will be key in addressing society’s mobility needs in the years ahead and our members will be involved in shaping this major project.”

She added: “Cyber resilience is already a vital area with a constant need to protect businesses, and society in general. The cyber resilience project presents exceptional opportunities for firms to develop new products and services.”

