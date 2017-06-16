ScotlandIS chief Polly Purvis ‘surprised’ with OBE

Polly Purvis, chief executive of digital technologies industry body ScotlandIS, tonight said she was “surprised and delighted” to have received an OBE in the Queen’s birthday honours.

“The digital technologies sector in Scotland is flourishing and it is a pleasure to represent so many exciting businesses with enormous potential,” said Purvis, who started her career with Royal Bank of Scotland and has been at the helm of ScotlandIS since 2004.

She also chairs digital skills academy CodeClan, which opened its doors in 2015.

Purvis said: “There are countless opportunities in the digital economy – from fintech to smart cities technology – but Scotland needs to have the skills in place to capitalise on them.

“CodeClan may be a young organisation but its early success and the many students who have been snapped up by employers show the value of new approaches to skills education.”

Scottish secretary David Mundell said: “In the centenary year of the Order of the British Empire, the Queen’s birthday honours have recognised the achievements of a diverse and inspiring number of our fellow Scots. I congratulate each and every one of them.”

