PureLifi sees the light with Asian Wipro partnership

PureLiFi, the Edinburgh technology firm that uses light to provide wireless communications, has tied up a partnership agreement to provide products for the Asian market.

The deal with Wipro Lighting will kick-start efforts to add new lighting technology to Wipro’s portfolio of products with the aid of the Scots company, co-founded by Professor Harald Haas, who has been described as the “father of LiFi”.

• READ MORE: Edinburgh tech firm PureLiFi runs trial in Singapore

Wipro Lighting is part of the wider Wipro Enterprise group and a key player in the Indian market.

Harald Burchardt, chief commercial officer of PureLiFi, said: “Working with LED lighting forerunners like Wipro will help us bring LiFi to life in Asia and drive a new wave of connectivity that can offer unprecedented data and bandwidth.”

• READ MORE: Wipro digital services hub to create 60 jobs in Edinburgh

Wipro last week said it was creating 60 jobs with the opening of an Edinburgh base as part of a major push into the sector in Scotland.

Its “pod”, on Castle Terrace, will house staff from the group’s digital strategy, design and engineering teams and work with businesses to help them take advantage of developments such as artificial intelligence.

Anuj Dhir, vice-president and head of Wipro’s commercial lighting business, said: “Our partnership with PureLiFi will provide the technology that will ensure we are at the cutting edge of the LiFi technology revolution.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook