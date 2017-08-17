Property portal Lettingweb on path for record year

Lettingweb.com, Scotland’s biggest independent marketplace for rental properties, says it is on course for revenues to grow 30 per cent in the current financial year.

The Edinburgh-based firm has recently extended its partnership with ZPG, which owns the Zoopla and PrimeLocation property websites as well as price comparison and utility switching service uSwitch.

• READ MORE: Mixed numbers for Scotland’s residential lettings market

Steven Sibbald, Lettingweb’s managing director, said the lettings industry was “at an inflection point driven by a wave of technology-based innovation creating a new paradigm for how consumers will search, discover and transact rental properties in future”.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

He added: “Our vision is to make letting better for all participants in the rental process. We believe we can realise this by creating a marketplace not dissimilar to eBay, built on transparency and efficiency allowing all users in our marketplace to get to their desired end point quicker.”

Lettingweb was founded in 2000 by former letting agent and property developer Alex Watts. Sibbald has run the business, which now lists more than 70 per cent of all rental properties in Scotland, since 2014.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook