Profits surge at Glasgow cloud computing group Iomart

Iomart, the Glasgow-based cloud computing and web hosting specialist, today said its profits jumped by almost a quarter during the first half of its financial year.

The Aim-quoted firm posted an adjusted pre-tax profit of £10.6 million for the six months to the end of September, an increase of 23 per cent on the figure of £8.7m recorded for the same period last year.

Revenues rose 16 per cent to £42.1m, and Iomart said it was committed to pursuing further acquisitions, having paid £3.8m for Gloucestershire-based data storage and back-up outfit Cristie in August.

READ MORE: Iomart eyes profit rise amid ‘strong’ cloud demand

Chief executive Angus MacSween said: “Trading in the first half of the year has been very good and we remain focused on building our recurring revenues in line with our business model.

“We are uncovering an increasing breadth of opportunities to constantly grow that recurring revenue and remain confident in our future prospects.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook